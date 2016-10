The Kamloops Classic Swimming club had two swimmers hit the water in the 2016 Swim BC Senior Circuit Long Course Meet on the weekend, with both preparing for the 2017 World Junior and Senior Swimming Championship Trials.

Ryley McRae was ninth in the 200-metre butterfly and 10th in the 200m butterfly, 16th in the 200m freestyle and 23rd in the 400m freestyle.

Ethan Jensen finished eighth in both the 100m and 200m butterflies, 13th in the 100m backstroke and 15th in the 100m freestyle.