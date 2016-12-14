Classics win MJB

The Kamloops Classic Swimming club won the 24th annual MJB Law Invitational Swim Meet on the weekend, winning 73 medals at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

The meet, which included 500 swimmers from 19 clubs representing B.C. and Alberta, saw the Classics set six new club records and capture 23 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 29 bronze medals.

Sarah Koopmans won a total of three gold medals in the 13- and 14-year-old girls’ age group, finishing atop the podium in the 50-metre and 100m breaststrokes and the 200m butterfly. She also set three new club records, in 50m and 100m breaststrokes and the 100m butterfly.

Ryder Litke won six gold medals in 10-and-under boys’ action, touching the wall first in the 100m and 200m individual medleys, the 50m and 100m breaststrokes and the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly. Litke also set a new club record in the 400m IM.

Jack Cameron won five gold medals in the 11- and 12-year-old boys’ age group, with first-place finishes in the 50m and 100m butterfly, the 50m and 100m freestyles and the 50m backstroke.

Ryley McRae, swimming in the 15-and-over boys’ category, had gold medals in the 200m butterfly and the 1,500m freestyle.

In the 13- and 14-year-old girls’ division, Keana Smart set a new club record in the 50m backstroke with a time of 30.50 while winning the event. Eloise Ladyman set the final club record of the weekend in the 50m backstroke, finishing second in the 15-and-over girls’ division with a time of 29.41.

