Clearwater woman charged after husband allegedly attacked with knife

A North Thompson woman has been charged after allegedly drunkenly attacking her husband with a knife after returning home from a staff Christmas party.

Callie Moriah Braham is charged with assault with a weapon. The 25-year-old made her first appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday.

Court heard Braham returned, intoxicated, to her Clearwater home after a Dec. 13 staff party.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Firestone said Braham became violent after her husband grabbed her cellphone.

Firestone said Braham slapped her husband in the face, then grabbed two knives and attempted to stab him.

“He then karate chopped the knives out of her hands,” Firestone said.

Braham’s next court appearance is slated for Jan. 24. In the meantime, she has been ordered to abstain from alcohol and stay away from her husband.