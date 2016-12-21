Clerical error reduces rapist’s sentence

A clerical error by prosecutors resulted in a Kamloops rapist’s sentence being reduced on Wednesday from two-and-a-half years in prison to 18 months.

Navarro Charters was convicted of sexual assault following a trial in Kamloops provincial court. At trial, court heard a woman woke up on June 3 to find the 43-year-old having sex with her.

Charters has a lengthy record, including a prior conviction for sexual assault in 1999, for which he received an 11-month jail sentence.

“His record raises legitimate concerns about the risk he possesses for further violent or sexual offending,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison said in sentencing Charters to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Later in his decision, however, Harrison noticed Charters had not been charged by indictment. That lowered the maximum sentence for sexual assault to 18 months from 10 years. Harrison left the courtroom and returned five minutes later to reduce Charters’ sentence to 18 months.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, there are three types of offences: summary conviction, indictable and those that the Crown may elect to proceed by summary conviction or by indictment. Summary conviction offences include the least serious offences and carry with conviction a maximum sentence of 18 months.

Indictable offences are the most serious of criminal offences and include murder, acts of terrorism, robbery, drug trafficking, robbery, treason and sexual assault, the latter carrying with conviction a maximum sentence of 10 years.

“Appropriate or not, the maximum penalty that can be imposed on this matter the way it has proceeded, by summary proceeding, is 18 months,” Harrison said. “The result of that is an 18-month sentence.”

After he is given credit for time served, Charters has just over nine months remaining on his sentence.

When he is released from custody, Charters will be bound by a three-year probation order. He is also required to register as a sex offender for 10 years and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.