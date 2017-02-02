Clinic on North Shore of Kamloops set to open on Monday

Politicians will gather on the North Shore today to celebrate the pending opening of the first phase of new medical clinics.

MLAs Terry Lake and Todd Stone will be joined by others at the North Shore Health Science Centre, on the second floor of 376 Tranquille Rd., to mark the occasion.

The second-floor clinic will open on Monday, Fab. 6.

That clinic will have on staff registered dietitians, diabetes educators, respiratory therapists, mental-health clinicians, social workers and occupational therapists, as well as other medical staff who can work with patients with complex medical issues and mental-health and substance-use illnesses.

Lake, the province’s health minister, will also provide an update on his ministry’s primary-care four point action plan.

There are two parts to the Tranquille clinic.

In addition to the complex-care centre, a primary-care centre will be located on the main floor of the building.

Medical staff there, including doctors and nurse-practitioners, will deal with other health issues.

That part of the clinic is set to open on March 2.

A second clinic at nearby Northills Centre, set to be opened on April 10, will focus on care for seniors and will have a geriatrician, geriatric psychiatrist, nurse practitioners, occupational and physiotherapists, community nurses, home-support workers and medical office assistants, as well as physicians.

It will also provide palliative, end-of-life and dementia-care services.