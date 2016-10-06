Closet rental sign of times in tight market

A limited income and a city vacancy rate of 2.3 per cent presented a problem for Thompson Rivers University student Matt Eriksonn — until he found a solution in a closet.

Eriksonn gave his notice in August after finding his run-down two-bedroom apartment in Sahali, where he was splitting the $1,000 monthly cost, too expensive. But his search for a more affordable place turned up little.

That’s when he looked in his friend’s closet — and decided it would make a bedroom.

“I live in that,” Eriksonn said of his new digs. “I couldn’t find a place.”

While the closet is a little cosy, the rent ,at $300 a month, is a good deal. He shares the suite in the downtown house with three friends.

The NDP is hoping to tap into stories like those told by Eriksonn yesterday at a small housing round table hosted by the party.

Eriksonn, one of about six guests who attended, said he attended out of interest because he is studying political science at university.

While housing prices in Metro Vancouver have garnered all the headlines, NDP housing critic Shane Simpson said renters are being pushed into desperate situations in many markets.

“It might be students, seniors or others with modest incomes,” Simpson said of the party’s focus on affordability in its election platform.

“They’re looking for a place to live. The most glaring thing is we’re not supplying that.”

Simpson was accompanied at the round table meeting by Kamloops-North Thompson NDP candidate Barb Nederpel and Nancy Bepple, an NDP nominee in Kamloops-South Thompson.

Last month, Premier Christy Clark announced her government will spend $500 million in proceeds from real-estate taxes to create 2,900 affordable rental units before March of 2017.

Simpson expects the tight turnaround — before the May 9 election — will be satisfied by government purchasing pre-sale condominium units. But he said the rush is not good planning.

“I worry about bad decisions when you’re trying to do this in six months,” he said.

The NDP Opposition under leader John Horgan is making housing affordability a major issue in the election campaign.

The party has yet to announce its concrete housing plan, however.

Simpson said his party will take the $500 million designated by the Liberals and use it “in a different way.”

He also said raising minimum wage to $15 a hour — about $30,000 annually versus today’s $22,000 — is part of the solution.

“That’s about $700 a month. Think about where that could go,” Simpson said, adding the vast majority of it will be spent in local markets helping boost economic growth.