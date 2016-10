Gary Hunt will speak to the Kamloops Naturalist Club on Thursday, Oct. 20, on mushrooms.

The professor emeritus at Thompson Rivers University will talk about wild mushrooms that can be found around Kamloops, particularly in October, how to identify them, which ones are edible and which can cause poisoning, as well as the roles mushroom and fungi play in the ecosystem.

The meeting stars at 7 p.m. at Heritage House in Riverside Park.