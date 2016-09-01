Clubs, conversation, community

IN THE PHOTO: Eats Amore was on hand Friday, as kids and families alike enjoyed games and music in the Sahali neighbourhood of Castle Towers. The area has book clubs and is hoping to host the block party for local residents annually.

Jay Evans started a book club in her Arrowstone neighbourhood in the 1990s.

The avid reader said she began noticing the art of conversation was dying and wanted to challenge her own ideas with discussion and books.

That club is still going, but when Evans moved to a different Sahali home, she started another group in her new neighbourhood.

What started with flyers in neighbours’ mailboxes grew into a list of email addresses and, eventually, a group of 14 in the area reading and building community together.

The Castle Towers Book Club has read more than 20 books

in the last two-and-a-half years and the monthly meetings go beyond the pages they flip.

“We have great conversations and then we talk about the community and what’s going on,” Evans said.

Those conversations have brought up local hot-button topics like Ajax Mine and broader subjects, such as child development and women’s issues — topics related to the books they read and each members’ diverse background.

“We’re learning about each other and bringing new topics to the table,” Evans said.

She said the club has had spinoff effects, too, building a closer community within the neighbourhood. Whether someone is sick or on holidays, neighbours are ready to lend a hand or keep an eye on things.

“To be able to drive down your street and wave to a few people before you go into your driveway, you feel like you belong to a community,” Evans said.

Another added benefit to starting a neighbourhood club, Evans noted, is the convenience factor.

“We can have wine at the meeting and then walk home,” she said. “Nobody’s drinking and driving.”

While she’s not exactly inviting new members to the Castle Towers Book Club, Evans is encouraging new clubs to pop up around the city.

“There’s no reason Juniper can’t be doing it, Westsyde,” she said.

A spinoff cookbook club also started in the area.



From books to block parties

The group behind the Castle Towers Book Club recently held a block party, further promoting hyperlocal communities. Intended to be an annual event, the first Castle Towers Block Party kicked off on Friday, Aug. 26. Eats Amore food truck was on hand, while activities and games were set up for kids. Music filled the streets.

“We put out flyers, hired the food truck Eats Amore, got city permits and insurance and it was that simple,” Evans said. “What a great night. We even had some block party crashers from nearby streets who wanted to join in the fun.”