CMHC supports B.C. government’s loan program —but urges caution

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation supports the provincial government’s program to help first-time buyers enter the housing market, but senior market analyst Taylor Pardy said caution is needed.

“I think CMHC generally supports the policy,” Pardy told KTW. “When we go out and talk to people, we do caution and say this is something that shouldn’t be abused. But it’s generally going to help first-time buyers, in particular increasing their downpayment.”

The Liberal government’s mortgage-loan program, announced last month and launched this week, matches a first-time buyer’s down payment up to $37,500 or five per cent of the purchase price, with no interest or repayment for five years.

The move is in contrast to the federal government’s implementation of a stress test requiring buyers of five-year fixed-term mortgages to qualify at the Bank of Canada’s posted rate, which Pardy said is typically two per cent higher than the rate buyers would be paying.

Speaking to members of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior chapter Wednesday night, Pardy said the Department of Finance decision was predicted to affect five to 10 per cent of prospective buyers, but would ultimately be a “short-term transition.”

Stress-testing has already existed for fixed and variable mortgages of less than five years and Pardy said he felt the change was to level the playing field.

Speaking to KTW, he said the government’s decision was likely motivated by statistics last year that showed the household debt and disposable income ratio reached an all-time high of 168 per cent, noting it’s something about which federal departments are concerned.

The stress test aims to safeguard consumers and first-time buyers.

However, abuse of the contrasting provincial program is unlikely, Pardy said.

“We support what the B.C. government has done, but there is some caution to be taken there,” Pardy said.

“Because they have to be insured mortgages, it’s not likely [it will be abused]. Because the loans would have to come to us or the insurer, there is generally a backstop on that end and that’s generally why CMHC is supportive of what the government has done.”

Mortgage specialist Bev Wassen-Hunter said the loan program is good for first-time buyers in a market like Kamloops.

“With the changes you’ve heard about, they are mandating the banks really cautiously to look at people qualifying,” she said. “We don’t want someone going into a house that can’t afford it — that’s the thing. We want to make sure we are putting them into a house they can afford.”