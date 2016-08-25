Cocaine wholesaler will stay in prison after appeal tossed

A review panel ruled cocaine wholesaler Jean-Claude Auger was dealt with fairly by the Parole Board of Canada when it denied him early release from jail. Despite the finding, the Parole Board of Canada’s appeal division ordered a further review of Auger’s file by the end of this year.

In January, the board ruled against day parole for Auger, who was sentenced in March of last year to a four-year prison term. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Auger was busted, along with seven other men, in connection to what RCMP called a United Nations gang-linked dial-a-dope operation running in 2012.

In its original decision, the board said Auger had not been completely honest regarding his role in the drug trade and stated progress made in jail through rehabilitation programs must be sustained for a longer period.

He appealed that ruling, arguing the board was “extremely adversarial” toward him. The appeal division dismissed the argument.

“After a review of the audio-recording of the hearing, the appeal division find that the board conducted the interview in a professional, respectful and fair manner,” the board wrote. “You had ample opportunity to respond to the board’s questions and to present your own version of events.”

The appeal division ordered a further review of Auger’s case by the end of the year, noting the next scheduled review may not otherwise occur until his statutory release date, set for November 2017.

“Therefore the appeal division orders that the further review take place by way of a hearing as soon as practicable and within the next six months.”

Prior to his sentencing, Auger spent $22,000 on counselling, including a video tell-all project with a local media company, complete with confessions.