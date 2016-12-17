From the cold streets to a warm Kamloops police cell

A man wearing a T-shirt and no jacket was found wandering in the -20 C air on the North Shore just after midnight as Friday became Saturday.

He is now warming up in a police cell.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Darren Michels said Mounties received a call about a man walking along Tranquille Road and waving his arms in the air. The caller was concerned as the man was not properly dressed in the frigid conditions.

Michels said officers found the man near Tranquille Road and Clapperton Road and, while talking to him, felt he was under the influence of drugs and could not care for himself.

However, while being apprehended, Michels said, the man pulled out a knife and fought with police. A police dog and several officers managed to subdue the man.

Michels said the man received minor medical treatment at Royal Inland Hospital and was released into police custody.

He will be facing charges of resisting arrest and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.