Cold temps, age of pipe not likely cause of fracture that sent sewage spilling

Neither cold weather nor aging infrastructure are likely to blame for a downtown underground pipe fracture that backed up sewage into three homes and the South Thompson River Monday night.

City workers shut down River Street and Lorne Street for most of Monday night, finishing repairs to the pipe at about 11:30 p.m.

Public works director Jen Fretz said as of Tuesday morning, her staff does not know why a roughly 20-foot section of sewer force main near Lorne Street and 10th Avenue cracked.

Fretz said the 20-inch pipe broke in an unusual way — splitting down the middle along the bottom.

The damaged pipe is now at the city’s public works yard, where staff hope to determine what caused the split.

It’s unlikely recent cold weather is the culprit, Fretz said, since the pipe was 12 feet below ground, past the freezing depth. Nor was the pipe one of those earmarked for replacement in the near future.

“It’s plastic pipe, so it’s not like it’s that old. We looked and it went in in the early ‘90s,” Fretz said. “We have lots of pipe that’s a lot older, or it’s ductile iron. It wasn’t supposed to break, that’s for sure.”

Fretz said damage from the sewage to the properties was minor, as was the impact discharge had on the river.

“There was only a very short period of time where the sewage was flowing and we weren’t able to get a handle on it,” she said.

Cold temperatures, which have frozen over much of the city’s storm infrastructure, also helped stem the flow and workers covered catch basins to keep more sewage from draining into the river.

Fretz said the city worked with Interior Health to assess the risk to homeowners, noting no residents were forced to evacuate as a result of the break, though she added one home did see a “minor intrusion” of sewage into the basement.

The Ministry of Environment was also notified of the backup into the river.

While workers have patched up Lorne Street, it’s too cold to re-pave the roadway. Fretz said the area will be heavily sanded to prevent slippage and signs will be posted to alert motorists about the rough ride ahead.