Cold-weather shelters offering nightly housing

Out of the Cold organizers are hoping increased access to the cold-weather shelter at Emerald Centre will relieve some of the pressure on their program.

Bud Forbes, chairman of the board that runs Out of the Cold at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Wednesday and Sunday nights, starting tomorrow, said volunteers are prepared for a busy winter.

“Normally, March is a slow-down month for us but, the last month, we had anywhere, somewhere around 60 people a night and all 28 beds were filled every night, so we’re a little bit nervous about this opening,” Forbes said.

BC Housing has directed Emerald Centre at 271 West Victoria St., and run by the Kamloops branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, to keep its emergency shelter open regardless of weather. In previous years, the program was activated when the temperature dropped to -3C. But, starting today and continuing for the next five months, it will be open every night and has pledged to turn no one away.

Emerald Centre has partnered with New Life Community Kamloops to assist with overflow needs, providing an additional 25 beds.

“If they know there is a bed available every night, guaranteed it’s going to be very busy,” said New Life executive director Stan Dueck.

“I’m sure there will be 25 staying at our place every night and I’m sure there will be an overflow at the Emerald shelter, as well. So I have no doubt it’s going to make things a whole lot busier.”

Dueck said New Life is in the middle of hiring additional workers to staff the new overnight shifts associated with offering shelter.

Forbes said St. Paul’s took extra precautions in anticipation of this year’s program.

“With the type of new street people that are in town right now, they are relatively young aggressive males so, in order to be proactive, we have put a number of our volunteers and our shift captains through a course,” he said.

Volunteers had training on how to deal with aggressive behaviour and use of the two naloxone kits at the church that can be used to temporarily reverse opioid overdoses.

“Hopefully, we will never have to use them but, the way things are in town right now, you never know,” Forbes said.

Out of the Cold opens its doors at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays, offering a hot meal to upwards of 40 people before closing at 10 p.m. to those not spending the night. Emerald Centre’s emergency shelter opens at 7 p.m., nightly. Both programs run to the end of March.