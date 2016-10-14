Colleagues mourn death of former MP, Alberta premier Jim Prentice

Among the dead from a Thursday night plane crash in a wooded area near Kelowna is former Alberta premier Jim Prentice.

Prentice, 60, was with a group of four flying out of Kelowna in a Cessna Citation en route to Alberta, following a golf trip. The plane went down shortly after takeoff and RCMP have described the wreckage as catastrophic and unsurvivable.

Prentice was a former Alberta PC premier and former federal cabinet minister in the Conservative government of Stephen Harper. ( Read more on Prentice’s background here) He left federal politics in 2010 and took a job as the senior executive vice-president of CIBC. He later ran for the Alberta PC leadership.

Social media sites were flooded with remembrances of Prentice, who was described as an honest politician and a good family man.

Among those struck by the news was former Kelowna Lake Country MP Ron Cannan, who worked closely with Prentice from 2006 to 2010. They also shared a lot of downtime having to commute back and forth to Ottawa together.

“He always had time for people and was very well respected from all political parties and staff and media,” said Cannan, adding that he related to Prentice as a family man above all else, and the two often discussed their daughters in those moments.

“He was a gentleman.”

One instance of Prentice’s character that stood out to Cannan was when the then industry minister was visiting Kelowna for business, and they’d taken time out to play a game of golf.

One of Cannan’s constituents had an idea for a business he wanted to pitch, and Cannan invited him along.

“He rode around on the course with (Prentice) for awhile,” said Cannan, noting that the conversation eventually led to a local business being launched successfully. He said Prentice also formed a good relationship with the Westbank First Nation, when he was cabinet as minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development.

Premier Christy Clark offered some insight into Prentice’s character in the hours after the crash.

“This is a terrible loss for our country. It’s a rare privilege to meet people of Jim’s character in any walk of life. He was a man of his word, would keep confidences, and his handshake was worth more than any written agreement,” said Clark, in a statement.

“Simply by being himself, Jim Prentice elevated political discourse in this country with his dignity, kindness, and focus. Jim devoted his life to making Canada better – and he succeeded.”

While Prentice’s political colleagues have confirmed his death through outpourings, the authorities are taking a cautious approach, leaving the identities of the other three passengers a mystery.

“Our priority is to first share information with the families of those individuals killed in this tragic crash,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Following confirmation that next of kin have been notified, information about the identities of the remaining passengers may be released publicly.

Moskaluk described the damage at the site as “catastrophic” and is working with the BC Coroner’s Service.

Transportation Safety Board members are also on site collecting data, examining and photographing the wreckage, and assessing all “relevant information” such as the weather conditions or anything else that may have caused the crash.

The private business-style jet, with four people on board went down at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after taking off from Kelowna on a flight to Springbank, outside Calgary.

“Investigators located the crash site approximately four kilometres into a heavily wooded area east of Lake Country,” Moskaluk said in a news release.

The site of the crash was northeast of Winfield, about 18 kilometres north of Kelowna.

On Oct. 13, at 10:07 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP and Lake Country RCMP detachments were alerted by the Surrey Air Traffic Control Centre that they had lost contact with a Citation jet shortly after its takeoff from the Kelowna International Airport. The aircraft was destined for Calgary.

“Several resources were immediately dispatched to the jet’s last known location,” said Moskaluk. “RCMP investigators located the crash site approximately 4 km into a heavily wooded area north of Beaver Lake Road east of Lake Country.”

