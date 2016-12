Collision between city bus, SUV sends three to hospital in Kamloops

Three passengers in a transit bus were taken to Royal Inland Hospital on Thursday after the vehicle collided with an SUV on the North Shore.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the bus and SUV collided at the corner of Fortune Drive and Leigh road at 3:45 p.m.

She said the three passengers suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the SUV was examined at the scene by paramedics on scene and released.

Shelkie said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.