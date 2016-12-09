‘Columbine-type’ attack threat while gaming gets Kamloops man arrested

A Kamloops man alleged to have made an online threat to kill 20 students in a “Columbine-type” attack has been released on bail with an order barring him from being within 100 metres of a school.

Evan Michael Spence is alleged to have made the threat on Thursday while playing an online video game.

“In part of the game, he’s able to chat with people around the world,” Crown prosecutor Will Burrows said in court on Friday. “In the chat, he says he’s planning to enter a school and re-enact a Columbine-type incident.”

Police were contacted and Spence was arrested.

Burrows said the 19-year-old admitted to investigators to having made the threat but said he wasn’t seriously considering carrying it out.

Defence lawyer Richard Kaiser said the arrest was stressful for Spence and his family. Spence, who has no prior criminal record, hung his head throughout his bail hearing in Kamloops provincial court.

“This was a traumatic situation for the whole family,” Kaiser said, noting the family does not have firearms. “There were five police officers in the home. These types of situations are dealt with very seriously.”

Spence spent the night in jail before being released on Friday by Judge Stephen Harrison on conditions barring him from being near schools and possessing weapons.

He is due back in court on Jan. 9.