Comedian went from the slammer to the stage

IN THE PHOTO: Mark Hughes brings his Tragedy+Time Served = Comedy show to the Blue Grotto on Feb. 23.

Mark Hughes remembers coming off the stage from a comedy showcase.

“It felt like robbing banks,” the Vancouver comedian said.

He should know. A troubled youth, he found himself living in the Downtown East Side and, eventually, spending time in prison.

Hughes has been out for nine years and has taken his earlier experiences to create Tragedy+Time Served = Comedy, a one-man show coming to Kamloops to raise money for the city’s overdose prevention sites.

Hughes said the first five years after his release from prison were challenging for him.

“If you can’t rob banks, what do you do for fun?” he said.

He was determined to reintegrate into society and found himself looking at his own comedic side as an option. A six-week comedy class led to the showcase — and he was hooked. Now, he does stand-up comedy often; the week KTW spoke with him, he had three shows booked.

His regular comedy is different from the Tragedy performance. It’s 100 per cent funny, Hughes said, while the show he is bringing to The Blue Grotto is “60 per cent serious, with comedy throughout.”

While he sometimes misses “the freedom with being on the fringes,” Hughes said the streets are frightening now as the province grapples with the public health emergency posed by fentanyl. His show — basically telling his story — presents another look at why some people end up there, on the wrong side of the law and moving in harmful ways.

Hughes is at the Grotto, 319 Victoria St., on Feb. 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 19-plus show.

Tickets are $25 plus service charges and are available at the venue or at the Kamloops Live box office, 1025 Lorne St., 250-374-5483, kamloopslive.ca. Tickets will also be available at the door.