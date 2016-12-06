Here comes the sun: Solar farm sites sought in Kamloops region

A Kelowna-based company is looking at feasibility of three sites in the Kamloops region for a solar farm that would create power for the BC Hydro grid.

Sunfield Energy Inc. has applied to the province for investigative permits at three locations: near Merritt, Ashcroft and Monte Creek.

The permits will allow installation of small climate-monitoring stations.

In an email response to questions from KTW, Sunfield’s vice-president of development, Tyson Percival, said the cost of solar power is particularly suitable for smaller projects, while wind energy needs to be much larger in scale.

“The cost of solar is falling, even as the technology continues to improve . . .” he said.

“Both wind cost and solar cost are falling year-over-year, but solar more so.”

The sites were chosen based on satellite imagery to calculate sunshine hours, as well as how close the available land is to the BC Hydro grid. One of the complexities is determining where there is available transmission capacity.

Michael Mehta, a professor of geography and environmental studies at Thompson Rivers University, said available sunlight is considered good in parts of the province, where many locations can receive 2,000 hours of sunshine a year.

This compares to widespread use on a home- and business-scale in Germany, where available sunlight is between 1,000 and 1,500 hours.

So-called solar farms are commonplace in California, Nevada and Arizona.

Mehta started a non-profit for solar-power distribution and owns a private company that sells equipment for homes and business. He believes B.C.’s energy solution is in individual units in homes and businesses, rather than with solar farms.

One advantage to solar production in B.C., he added, is the time of year. B.C. is well supplied in late winter and spring from hydro power as reservoirs are high.

The peak time for solar production is in the summer, when reservoirs are drawn down.

Percival said the firm is early in its investigation.

Among factors it will have to consider are slope of the land, proximity to connection with the grid, land tenure and First Nations relationships, as well as the design of the installation itself. Options include fixed panels, swinging on a single axis or a system that would allow panels to track the sun by swivelling like a sunflower.

“A rule of thumb in regards to land use ranges from about two hectares per milliwatt to three hectares per milliwatt, depending on the solar panel mounting system,” he said.

One milliwatt of power, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, is enough energy to power about 165 homes.

There is only one solar farm operating in B.C., in Kimberley’s SunMine installation at a former mine site.