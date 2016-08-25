Comic Kam: Limited issue event comics appeal to wide audience

Some of my favourite comic stories have come from summer event titles published by Marvel and DC comics. Event titles always have a large cast of superheroes and villains, so they’ll appeal to a wide audience of readers. They are also written and illustrated by the industry’s top talents.

These stories are produced as a limited issue main storyline, usually running from six to 12 issues. Commonly a secondary story arc and tie-in issues are offered for readers who desire a full backstory. The best portion of the storyline comes in the main series.

The original summer event came out in 1984, titled Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars. This whole epic event came together as a joint venture between Marvel Comics and the toy company Mattel, which wanted to make a range of action figures based on Marvel’s characters.

The story was based on the premise an alien being from outside the Marvel universe, called the Beyonder, discovered Earth and wanted to learn more about us. The Beyonder transported several heroes and villains into space to fight on a patchwork planet called Battleworld, the victors would be granted anything their hearts desired.

Kind of a cliche story by today’s standards, but at the time it was a great introduction to the Marvel universe.The series produced a few changes in the Marvel universe including new characters: Titania, Volcana and a new Spider Woman.

Most significantly, Spider-Man gets his new black costume, which in later issues of his own series, reveals the costume was an alien symbiotic life form from Battleworld. The symbiote later attaches to Eddie Brock becoming the super villain Venom.

There have been several events since Secret Wars, including the wildly popular Civil War from 2006 to 2007. As the title suggests, this comic series was the basis for the recent Captain America: Civil War movie. Which, not a coincidence, leads to this year’s summer event titled Civil War II.

This current civil war revolves around a new moral crisis posed to the super heroes of Earth. A new character in the Marvel universe has emerged with the unsettling ability to predict the future with seeming accuracy.

Captain Marvel is leading the direction to police these future crimes, while Iron Man and Captain America are standing firm that punishment cannot come before the crime.

How does it unfold? The story has yet to be concluded but has been a fantastic read so far.

