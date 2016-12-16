Comic Kam: New Star Wars series ‘amazing’

The Star Wars franchise is more than great movies and merchandise — it’s also a fantastic range of comic books with graphic novels.

Comic books of Star Wars have had a varied history of publishers, but the main ones were Marvel Comics and Dark Horse Comics.

Marvel was the original publisher to start creating Star Wars comics back in 1977.

The first six issues were an illustrated adaptation of the film, the first issue went for sale a month before the theatrical release of the Star Wars movie in the United States.

After this point, the series featured original stories from the creative teams on the book with movie adaptations as the films were released.

Marvel produced the main Star Wars series until 1986 but continued for another year with a pair of side series, Droids and Ewoks, before stopping all together in 1987.

At that point, a regular ongoing series was non-existent until Dark Horse comics picked up the Star Wars licence in 1991.

In my opinion, after the release of Return of the Jedi, the Star Wars franchise was kept alive long enough for the prequel movies from novels and the action-packed comics published by Dark Horse Comics.

Dark Horse had a great way of approaching its Star Wars story writing by creating five-issue mini series that would tell a quick story that was both self-contained and also contributed to a larger overall saga.

It gave readers regular jump-into-the-story access.

Dark Horse also looked at the Star Wars timeline as a whole and created stories hundreds and sometimes thousands of years before and after the original movie trio.

The comics Dark Horse wrote are still fan favourites and personally among my own.

The titles Dark Empire, Knights of the Old Republic, Crimson Empire and Star Wars Legacy are great examples of taking an existing license and successfully running outside of the box.

Dark Horse published Star Wars comics until 2014 when it returned to Marvel Comics.

Disney announced it was buying Lucasfilm in 2012 and, for many Star Wars comic fans, that was writing on the wall for their beloved series from Dark Horse Comics.

With Disney purchasing Marvel Comics in 2009, it didn’t make sense for someone else to do what it was well equipped for.

Disney announced in 2014 the Star Wars comics licence would return to Marvel in 2015 and any previous stories produced were non-canon, basically unofficial stories.

It did, however, create Star Wars Legends, a series of graphic novels that would continue to print those Dark Horse classics.

That brings us to the present. Marvel is now publishing several ongoing series including a main Star Wars title — which is amazing.

It’s initial launch was written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by John Cassaday, both of which are superstars in the comics industry.

This new series takes place between Star Wars Episode 4 and The Empire Strikes Back movies.

It features a cast of characters we all know and love: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2 and more, oh my.

It has fast-paced action, with the characters behaving just as they would in the movies.

The rebels are pressing their advantage against the Empire after blowing up the Death Star, but plans are thwarted and the heroes have to improvise.

The story progression from the first collected volume graphic novel puts most current comic book titles to shame.

The characters are rendered so well we couldn’t get a better story bridge unless we somehow got the actors back with a time machine to make another movie.

So much excitement happens within the first few pages, you don’t want to miss this series.

Check out Star Wars Volume 1 Skywalker Strikes.

Randy Wagner is assistant manager of High Octane Comics. For more, visit 250 Third Ave. or call 250-377-8444.