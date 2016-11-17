Comic Kam: Sci-fi comic book epic Incal born out of failed Dune film

T oday we’re going to talk about The Incal. But before we do that, we need to talk about Dune. Ever heard of it?

It’s a landmark 1965 science-fiction novel that inspired and changed the genre for the better and is believed to be the highest selling sci-fi novel of all time.

It was made into a movie in 1984 starring Kyle MacLachlan (of Twin Peaks and Sex In The City fame, oddly enough), Sting (the singer, not the pro-wrestler) and even Patrick Stewart (Captain Picard himself — my personal favourite Star Trek captain).

Right in the middle of those two events, in 1974, is where the story of The Incal begins.

Well, kind of. Enter Alejandro Jodorowsky, a Chilean-French artist/filmmaker and all around madman.

After completing his movie The Holy Mountain in 1973 — a movie rapper Kanye West apparently watches once a day — Jodorowsky decided he wanted to a make a film about Dune, despite having never read the book. Jodorowsky wanted to create a movie experience likened to taking the drug LSD.

He wanted to have a sound track by Pink Floyd (who thought Jodorowsky was mad) and recruited artists like Dan O’Bannon (who created the first Alien movie and worked on Star Wars and Total Recall) HR Giger (who created the actual Alien creature and did all those crazy penis paintings, like the one actually titled Penis Landscape) and legendary French comic book artist Jean Giraud, a.k.a. Moebius — one of the founding fathers of the french comic magazine Métal Hurlant, which would be adapted in English as Heavy Metal. He also would later work on films like Tron, the live-action He-Man movie Masters of the Universe, and Alien with O’Bannon and Giger. But more on that later.

Sadly, Jodorowsky’s Dune movie entered developmental hell; Jodorowsky’s overly ambitious plans for the film made it impossible to film and the production went bankrupt. However, during production, Jodorowsky and Moebius created a monstrous tome of production designs, concepts and story boards.

This tome was later raided by other movie productions, most notably the 1984 Dune film and the 1980 film version of Flash Gordon (you know, the one

with the awesome Queen soundtrack. Lot of rock n’ roll connections here, eh? Oh, and Mick Jagger was supposed to be in Jodorowsky’s Dune too, so there’s another one I guess).

After Jodorowsky’s Dune went broke, O’Bannon went a little mad himself. Broke, homeless and, in poor mental health, he created the movie Alien to come out of depression, reuniting with his friends HR Giger and Moebius from Dune.

Giger not only designed the iconic and titular Alien creature, but the monumental Space Jockey in the cockpit of the alien craft as well. Moebius’ time on the film was much briefer, but was able to design those awesome space suits Ripley and the gang wear.

Shortly thereafter, Moebius and Jodorowsky reunited as well to begin work on The Incal, retooling and adapting their work from the failed Dune film into their own sci-fi comic book epic.

The original story was published between 1981 to 1988 and is truly a strange and wonderful voyage. Blending science fiction, fantasy, adventure, action, satire, religion and politics into a unique and unparalleled space opera of bizarre proportions. It’s pretty great and pretty weird.

But for me, the true beauty of the book is Moebius’ art. Describing art with words is hard and often quite pretentious. Moebius was a master, a rare talent of nuclear-powered imagination, and with few peers in his craft.

Did you like any of those movies I mentioned he worked on? How about those crazy old Heavy Metal magazines? That’s what his art was like — he was a giant.

Oh, and here’s one more for you: The Incal was partially adapted into the 1997 Bruce Willis movie The Fifth Element. So if you liked that movie, there’s another reason to check out the book.

