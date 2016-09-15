The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre (KSACC) is getting ready for its annual Take Back the Night walk — but it’s also looking at expansion of other services. KSACC executive director Charlene Eden said a recent request for volunteers to create a sexual assault response team was well-received, with many people calling in to take part.

Next up is creation of a closet — ideally at Royal Inland Hospital — to keep clean, new, warm clothing sexual-assault victims can use to go home from the hospital. Eden said the goal is to have new clothing and toiletry kits available. Best clothing choices would be sweat suits or other warm clothing, as well as underwear and socks. And, since the centre’s client list ranges from age three to seniors, a variety of sizes would be welcome.

Eden noted it’s important to remember men are also victims of sexual assault and would need the same clothing option. The message she hopes is heard at the walk, which is on Friday, starting at the Rotary Bandshell at 5:30 p.m., is one of community coming together to talk about violence and trauma and from that, to take more action.

Eden noted Thompson Rivers University has hired a sexual violence prevention and response manager who will work with community partners, including KSACC, to develop and deliver programs on campus.

A reality for KSACC is it continues to have waitlists for the services it offers, something Eden said staff continue to work to reduce but the need often outweighs resources available. That’s one of the reasons she wants to see a community discussion continue because talking can lead to action.

Although men were not allowed to take part in the annual walk in past years, recently they have been welcomed, not only because they are allies to the cause but because men are not immune to being victims of sexual violence, Eden said.

The event starts with speakers and drumming by the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society. The plan is to start the walk at 6 p.m., heading down Victoria Street to Sixth Avenue and then returning to the park. Anyone who wants to help with clothes collection can call the agency at 250-372-0179.