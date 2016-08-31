Communists to field two candidates in 2016 election; Lake yet to announce plans

Communists to field two candidates in 2016 election; Lake yet to announce...

A pair of Kamloops Communists have thrown their names in the ring ahead of next year’s provincial election, making the Communist Party of B.C. the first to declare candidates in both of the city’s ridings.

Peter Kerek, a former president of the Kamloops and District Labour Council who ran unsuccessfully for city council two years ago, is the party’s Kamloops-North Thompson challenger, while baker Beat Klossner will represent the Communists in Kamloops-South Thompson.

The pair will make their first official campaign appearance at the annual Labour Day Picnic, organized by the Kamloops and District Labour Council for Monday, Sept. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In a release, Klossner said he believes his party will broaden debate in the upcoming election.

“The other parties just offer different shades of the same capitalist system,” he said. “Capitalism does not work for the vast majority of us and a system that is fundamentally opposed to basic human needs and instincts cannot be reformed — it needs to be replaced.”

Klossner said he will advocate for transit improvements, construction of new affordable housing and a reversal of a 2001 tax which he argues has led directly to reduced services for British Columbians.

While the party will run two candidates here, Kerek said it will not have enough potential MLAs to form government. He said the Communists hopes to shift debate to the left by showing there is support for the party’s policies.

“It’s also important for people who support those ideas to vote for them as many governing parties adopt progressive policies in order to avoid losing support to us. But, if people don’t vote for us, then that pressure to adopt people-friendly policies is significantly reduced and we end up with governments only beholden to their political financiers,” he said.

Both candidates are opposed to the Ajax copper mine, proposed south of Aberdeen. The Kamloops chapter of the party made its opposition to the project formal last winter.

While the Communists are ready to go, questions remain as to who else will run for office on both sides of the river.

While sitting Liberal MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone has been acclaimed as candidate Kamloops-South Thompson, his North Shore counterpart, Terry Lake, has yet to do the same. Contacted by KTW, Lake said he is still on vacation and is not yet ready to announce his next move, though an announcement is expected soon, possibly this week.

Anglican priest Dan Hines has already stepped forward as a potential BC Green candidate on the North Shore, while the southern arm of the party is expected to make a candidacy announcement on Sept. 8.

Riding association president Tyler Carpentier told KTW a number of people are considering their candidacy. In an earlier interview, Carpentier said there is a “reasonable chance” of a nomination contest on the south shore.

A nomination contest may also be in the making for the Kamloops-South Thompson NDP. Former city councillor Nancy Bepple announced her intention to seek the nomination last week and said she believed a nomination fight was possible.

Barb Nederpel, president of the Kamloops and District Labour Council who works at Royal Inland Hospital’s respiratory therapy clinic, will represent the NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson.

The BC Conservative party, which is in the midst of a leadership contest, has yet to announce its plans for the ridings.