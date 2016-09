The Kamloops Community Band is looking for new members for its upcoming season.

Directed by Cliff Noakes and Don Bennett, the band is composed of amateur players including secondary and university students, working adults and retirees.

Rehearsals are on Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the music room at South Kamloops secondary on Ninth Avenue. Anyone interested can attend.

For more information, go online to kamloopscommunityband.ca.