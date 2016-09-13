Community briefs: Book launch to raise funds for shelter

After a successful swimathon to help the city’s women’s shelter, local motivational speaker Wai Hung Ma is hoping to add to his campaign as he launches a new book. Getting From A to B will officially release tomorrow at the Kamloops YMCA-YWCA — which operates the women’s emergency shelter — at

5 p.m. The Y is at Fourth Avenue and Battle Street in downtown Kamloops. Admission is by donation and those proceeds, as well as proceeds from book sales, will go to the shelter.

Conversation about comet

After more than two years studying Comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko, European Space Agency’s ROSETTA historic mission will end on Sept. 30. Learn about the Philae Finale at the Kamloops Astronomical Society meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. in the TRU International Building, room IB 1010. In addition, enjoy a presentation on ET’s: Beyond Belief or Beyond Question?

Drones to be discussed

David Hill will be the guest speaker at this month’s meeting of the Kamloops Naturalist Club. The associate professor in Thompson Rivers University’s department of geography and environmental studies will talk about drones and how the technology is benefitting environmental monitoring.

The Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting at Heritage House at Riverside Park starts at 7 p.m. and guests are welcome. For more information, call 250-554-1285.

Shine on at Save-On

One of the country’s largest post-secondary fundraisers is coming to Thompson Rivers University. The Shinerama program began in 1960 in Ontario and, since then, has seen more than 35,000 students from 50 universities and colleges across the country raise money to help fund research into cystic fibrosis. To date, the program has raised about $26 million.

TRU’s students are calling their version of the fundraiser Shine Day and will be at the Sahali Save-On Foods on Saturday, Sept. 17, with a barbecue, raffle tickets and donation bins.

It’s been organized by respiratory therapy students Michaela Jyrkkanen and Shelby Ellis, who will be joined by several dozen other students to help establish the event in the city.

Money raised goes to Cystic Fibrosis Canada to its research and care programs. Shine Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.