Community briefs: Celebrate B.C. Culture Days

Classrooms at the non-profit Kamloops Child Development Centre have picked a culture to celebrate on Friday as the North Shore agency helps celebrate B.C. Culture Days.

The event will start at the centre at 157 Holway St. at 5:30 p.m. and include activities for families, a drum circle in the nature-based playground, dancers, a storyteller and a barbecue by donation. Classrooms will have activities and food samples based around their themes, as well as artwork that will be up for a silent auction during the evening.

Teachers took the project personally, with one including in her classroom’s display the African clothing her husband wore at their wedding and another making a teepee in her classroom. Children will also receive an outdoor activity booklet to take home. The event ends at about 8:30 p.m.

Beyond Fabulous for ICS

First they were too fabulous. Then they were still fabulous. This year, the third annual drag show fundraiser for youth programs at Interior Community Services will be Beyond Fabulous. Performers will come from across Western Canada, said Laurel Scott, ICS youth coaching co-ordinator, including some local queens. Money raised will go to various youth programs, including shelter, coaching and outreach.

The event runs over two nights — Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 — at The Rex, 417 Seymour St. Doors open each night at 6 p.m. and the shows start at 7 p.m. The Saturday show goes later than the one on Friday. Tickets for Friday are $35 if bought by Friday and $40 after. Tickets for Saturday are $40 if bought by Friday and $50 after. Tickets for both shows are $65 and must be bought by Friday. Tickets are available at 765 Tranquille Rd. or by calling 250-819-1919 or 250-376-3660.

ICS youth services are also benefiting from a campaign at Home Depot that ends on Oct. 9. The Orange Door campaign has $2 paper doors at each checkout, with those proceeds going to ICS in Kamloops. Donations can also be made online at canadahelps.org/dn/553.

Weekend of wellness

The annual Interior Wellness Festival is at Sahali Mall from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. The three days combine workshops, demonstrations, a marketplace and entertainment, all focused on wellness. The festival runs on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early-bird passes are $27 and are limited to 50 passes. Regular admission is $47. Pre-registration is required. More information on passes and registration is online at interiorwellness.com.

Talk MS therapies

A nurse from the MS clinic in Kelowna will be discussing current and emerging therapies at Desert Gardens on Oct. 17. Cheryl Daniels will cover topics such as stem cells, diet, salt and exercise. The session runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 540 Seymour St. Pre-registration is required by emailing sherry.wezner@mssociety.ca or by calling 1-800-268-7582 ext. 7299.

Home Show is back

Home ice will turn home show in October with the return of the Kamloops Fall Home Show, which will be at Sandman Centre on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. The biannual event showcases a variety of local businesses set up around the concourse and down below in the arena. Admission is free and it runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to

4 p.m. on Oct. 16.