Community briefs: Invasive Species Council to host free workshop Nov. 16

With the support of RBC Bluewater, the Invasive Species Council of BC (ISCBC) is planning an adopt-a-watershed workshop in the Kamloops area with local governments, First Nations, community groups and volunteers. The free workshop will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Alpine Room 130 in the Campus Activity Centre at Thompson Rivers University.

Key problems to be discussed include the protection and restoration of urban waterways that are impacted by aquatic invasive species (AIS). The workshop will foster urban leadership and provide opportunities to learn about local AIS issues and regional species of concern, share current work in local watersheds, access existing resources and identify priorities, challenges and gaps.Groups will have an opportunity to share local successes and needs, network with key players in the region, and provide input on the creation of an action plan for the area. For more information and to register, contact Stephanie Woods by phone at 250-580-8557 or by email at swoods@bcinvasives.ca.

Energy trends to be discussed

The Kamloops chapter of the BC Sustainable Energy Association is hosting two short talks about the latest trends in the green energy sector at its Nov. 3 annual general meeting:

• Solar Photovoltaic by Michael Mehta, professor of geography and environmental studies at Thompson Rivers University and president and CEO of Sweet Spot Solar Company.

• Electric Vehicles by Brock Nanson, consulting civil engineer with Certes Applied and Natural Sciences Ltd. and owner of a Tesla Model S and rooftop solar panel array.

The meeting will take place between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in room AE108 of the Arts and Education Building at TRU. The business part of the AGM will be at the beginning of the evening, followed by the two presentations. All are welcome and there’s no charge to attend. Refreshments will be served. Register by emailing kamloops@bcsea.org with name and number of people attending. Inquiries can be directed to the same email address.

Conference to empower boys in April

The Kamloops YMCA-YWCA is looking for boys in grades five through eight to help organize its Strength in Being a Boy conference planned for next April. The program will run in the same manner the Y does with its annual Power of Being a Girl, with the organizers making all decisions. The goal is to create a day that will focus on boys, what matters to them and what it means to be a boy in today’s world.

The committee will meet weekly for 90 minutes and the first meeting is Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. at the John Tod Community Centre, 150 Wood St. on the North Shore. Boys interested in getting involved can call the Y at 250-372-7725 and register for course code 13252. The conference is scheduled for April 26.

Know of a family in need?

The Kamloops branch of Habitat for Humanity is looking for two families in need of housing for its next build.

“We’re still in the planning stage,” Celine Calfa, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops told KTW. “We’re hoping to break ground in March next year.”

Calfa invited interested families to an information sessions on Monday, Nov. 7, at Westsyde Fellowship Church at 2833 Westsyde Rd. The project will be a duplex on Westsyde Road.

“We’re looking for families with children, No. 1, but also their current home is unsuitable and we’re looking at how much they spend on rent,” she said. “The families, of course, have to commit to 500 volunteer hours.”

To date, Habitat for Humanity has built eight homes in Kamloops.

“We try to do one every two years, so one year is spent getting contractors on board, doing fundraising,” Calfa said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”

For more information, go online to habitatkamloops.com.