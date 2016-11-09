Community briefs: Local Air Cadet Squadron to hold open house

IN THE PHOTO: The 204 Black Maria Air Cadet Squadron recently held a change of command parade to appoint a new commanding officer. From right to left are Maj. David Kerr, RCSU Pacific, handing the squadron banner to commanding officer Capt. Sean Kelly and squadron commander, Warrant Officer 2nd Class Lauryn Burlock. Kelly assumes command in the squadron’s 75th anniversary year.

The 204 Black Maria Air Cadet Squadron of Kamloops is holding an open house on Monday, Nov. 14, at the squadron headquarters in the old Westsyde elementary building at 3550 Westsyde Rd. The open house will run from 6:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The squadron is part of the largest federally sponsored youth program in Canada, designed for those ages 12 to 18. The goals of the air-cadet program are to develop leadership, citizenship and physical fitness. As well, cadets participate in a variety of activities, such as gliding, first-aid, band, drill, survival skills, effective speaking and biathlon.

All youths are welcome to attend the open house. For more information on the program, email info@204blackmaria.ca or call 250-579-2048.

Apply for bursary

The Real Estate Network Training Society (RENTS) is looking for applicants for its bursary program, which is aimed at keeping local students in Kamloops to attend Thompson Rivers University and go on to invest in the Kamloops marketplace. A minimum of seven $1,000 bursaries will be given out at the end of this school year.

Eligible graduates are enrolled at Thompson Rivers University in a real estate-related field of study, including accounting, marketing, trades or design. To apply for the bursary, students must attend one of two biannual bootcamp fundraisers put on by RENTS. The first event is Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in room OM3612 of the Old Main Building at TRU. The event caters to real-estate investors of all levels and includes a lineup of keynote speakers from across the country.

“Tickets for the event fund the bursary program, but students can attend for free,” RENTS president Sam Perren said. “At the event, they will receive a business plan template which, when completed, serves as their application for the bursary.”

RENTS provides education, networking and support to new and experienced Canadian real-estate investors in Kamloops and the surrounding area. It is a registered society under the BC Society Act and will soon have a CRA-registered charity designation, which will make it the only charitable real-estate network in Canada.

Retirees to meet

The Municipal Pension Retirees Association will meet on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Centre for Seniors Information in the Brock Shopping Centre, at Tranquille Road and Desmond Street. For more information, call Jean at 250-374-1191.

Walk with neighbours

The annual Know Your Neighbour Walk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. on McArthur Island. The walk, organized by the Sikh community with Guru Nanak’s message of “one God, one human race,” is open to all residents of Kamloops.

The walk will be followed by a community meal at Gurdwara Sahib at 700 Cambridge Cres. on the North Shore.