Community briefs: Lose the Booze in February

If you overindulged this past holiday season, you can get back on track for 2017 with Lose the Booze.

The BC Cancer Foundation’s 28-day alcohol-free challenge has participants trading spirits for soda and wine for water while raising funds to support cancer research.

The challenge can be undertaken alone or as a team, with those taking part swapping advice on the best mocktails and alcohol-free activities to help each other during the month of abstinence.

To register, go online to losethebooze.ca or call 1-877-751-0111.

Coupon books again on sale

The Kamloops Pro-Life Society is once again selling its Great Little Coupon Book.

For $10, the book offers myriad 2-for-1 coupons for use at Kamloops restaurants and entertainment establishments.

To buy a book, call Linda at 250-851-8605 or stop by St. Joseph’s Bookstore at 256 Nicola St. downtown.

Bottles for moving fund welcomed

A 29-year-old Kamloops woman with cerebral palsy is raising money to move to Toronto.

The woman is seeking bottle donations from the community to help reach her goal of raising $24,000 for the move. The money is needed for all the costs involved, including a moving van, a support worker and expenses related to finding an apartment to rent in Canada’s largest city.

The woman, who asked that her name not be published, has an account established at the South Shore General Grants bottle depot at 1395 Battle St. downtown.

Those who wish to help can donate their bottles to the Moving to Toronto Fund.