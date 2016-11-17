Community briefs: Nominate a local do-gooder to help a charity

For the fourth year, Mr. Mikes Steakhouse Casual is holding its Deeds Well Done program in Kamloops and 31 other communities across Western Canada. Until Dec. 31, guests are encouraged to nominate fellow community members’ good deeds. A nominated Good Deed Doer will be selected from each of the 32 communities and will receive $500 from the restaurant chain to donate to a local registered charity of their choice.

In total, Mr. Mikes will donate $16,000 to charities in 32 communities across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“We launched our Deeds Well Done’ program four years ago to get people thinking about what’s really important around the holidays,” said says Mike Cordoba, CEO of Mr. Mikes parent company RAMMP Hospitality Brands Inc. “For us, it’s giving back.”

To nominate a Good Deed Doer, go online to deedswelldone.com.

Nov. 26 tribute concert to help Warriors

A Christmas concert featuring Elvis Presley and Roy Orbinson tribute artists will raise money for the B.C. Wounded Warriors First Responders Foundation.

The Saturday, Nov. 26, event will take place at the Anavets Club at 177 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore. Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $35 (ticket price includes snacks) and available by calling 250-319-0402 or 250-300-0291.

The B.C. Wounded Warriors First Responders Foundation is a charity to help veterans, firefighters, paramedics, Mounties, prison guards, nurses, doctors and anyone else who faces trauma in their jobs.

Market back at mall for the winter

The Visions Farmers Market has returned to Sahali Mall in its fifth year, running the first and third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Christmas before picking up again in January through April. Local vendors showcase produce, free-range eggs, b17aking, heirloom seeds, beef, pork and chicken. Crafters and artisans will also have works on display. The mall is at 945 Columbia St.