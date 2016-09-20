Community football round-up, Sept. 20

The Kamloops Broncos were undefeated in community football action on the weekend, winning a trio of games in Vernon against the Magnums.

The atom Broncos won 38-20, while the peewee blue Broncos captured a 40-8 victory. The junior bantam Broncos capped the night, winning 40-6.

The Broncos will be in action at Hillside Stadium this weekend, with all four teams playing on Sunday.

The atoms start the day with a 9 a.m. contest and will be followed by the peewee blue Bronocs at 11 a.m. The peewee whites will play at 3 p.m., with the junior bantams finishing the night with a 5 p.m. kickoff.