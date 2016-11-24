Compassion club card doesn’t make pot legal

Cards from compassion clubs do not offer legal protection for possessing marijuana — a lesson a Vernon man learned the hard way in a Kamloops courtroom on Thursday.

Marty David Stubbs was fined $500 after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

The 34-year-old was pulled over by Kamloops Mounties on Victoria Street on July 6. Inside his vehicle, police found a cooler containing 158 grams of marijuana.

Court heard Stubbs pulled out a card he received from a compassion club in the Okanagan.

The officer threw it away and Stubbs was arrested.

Defence lawyer Don Campbell said Stubbs received the card after a Skype meeting with someone claiming to be a doctor. Stubbs complained about insomnia and other mild ailments.

Campbell said Stubbs has learned his lesson.

“Unless you’ve got a Health Canada certificate, it’s an offence,” Campbell said. “He knows that now.”

According to Campbell, Stubbs will receive documentation from the government if he continues to use marijuana.

“He’s been advised that if he wants to do that any further, he needs to get the proper certificates,” Campbell said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Greg Koturbash said people should know marijuana is still an illegal drug, despite talk recently about its regulation.

“I think there’s enough information on the airwaves about the legalization of marijuana for most people to know that marijuana is not quite legal yet,” he said.

In addition to the fine for possessing pot, Stubbs was also fined $1,000 for breaching a bail condition by being outside of Vernon city limits.