Complacent Storm fall to hungry Coyotes

The little things go a long way.

Kamloops Storm head coach Ed Patterson had warned his club throughout the week — attention to detail and focus would be important in Friday night’s contest against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

His team evidently didn’t get the message and dropped a 3-1 decision to the Coyotes at Memorial Arena, the club’s first loss of the 2016-2017 regular season.

“They definitely deserved it,” Patterson said of Osoyoos.

“When you have a young team, I was worried that was going to happen. We beat Chase, when we didn’t deserve to beat Chase, 7-3. [We think] Life’s easy — 13 goals in the first two games. You don’t have to show up to play hockey, apparently, you just let it happen.

“Hopefully they do learn from it. Hopefully it doesn’t take another one of these.”

The Coyotes got off to a strong start in the first period, outshooting the Storm 13-8 through 20 minutes of play.

It was goaltender Aris Anagnostopoulos who kept Kamloops in the game, stopping 22 of his first 23, and not surrendering his first goal until the 6:47 mark of the second period.

It was the Kelowna-born keeper’s first goal against in a Storm uniform, a marker which broke a shutout streak of 86:47 to start the season.

“He played fantastic,” Patterson said.

“He has been great through training camp, through exhibition, his mindset and everything has been phenomenal. His play has been great. That’s the guy I feel bad for.”

The Storm escaped to the first intermission Friday with the score still knotted at zero, despite being out-played. Anagnostopoulos said after the game that the message during the break was that the Storm looked complacent — starting the season with two wins seemed to be going to the club’s collective head.

While Kamloops had a better start to the second, it was the Coyotes who hit the board first, with Judd Repole scoring on the power play from Jackson Glimpel and Daniel Stone.

Kole Comin would tie the game seven minutes later, gloving down the puck in the Osoyoos zone and driving to the net reaching around the outstretched pad of goaltender Adam Jones to tuck the biscuit inside the post. The power play marker was Comin’s fourth of the season.

But in the third, with Storm defender Garrett Ewert in the penalty box for the second time in the span of five minutes, the perennially-deadly Osoyoos power play capitalized. Stone put the Coyotes ahead 2-1, giving Colin Bell the opportunity to add an empty-netter and send the Storm fans to Memorial’s Victoria Street exits in droves.

“Little things. Little things go a long ways,” Anagnostopoulos said after the game.

“Our coaches put together a huge plan for us and, when we don’t follow it, we kind of throw dirt on it. It doesn’t look well on us and it obviously doesn’t look well on the ice.”

Kamloops will be on the road Saturday afternoon, with the club back in action against the Heat in Chase that evening.

Patterson said he hopes his team learns quickly from the mistakes that beat them Friday. Otherwise, it could be another tough night.

“Guys on their own page for one, getting out-worked by the team that comes in here off the bus,” he said of Friday.

“Some nights, that happens. Your team doesn’t deserve to win, they don’t win and that’s what happened tonight.”