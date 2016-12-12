Concerned about impacts of Chinese investment

Editor:

Re: KTW’s story of Dec. 1 (‘Kamloops seniors’ care home part of proposed sale to Chinese company’):

I am concerned about the Chinese investment in the Retirement Concepts chain, including Kamloops Seniors Village on Hugh Allan Drive in Kamloops.

It is said these places will be run by the same people responsible for them now.

However, the Chinese will have final control, of course.

Investors do not do so without expecting to monitor and influence that in which their money is invested. That concerns me.

It should be an issue for Canadians who care about their senior citizens. I’m one of them.

Stuart Frayne

Kamloops