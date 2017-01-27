Connecting Kamloops law students with residential-school history

Viola Thomas’s visit to talk to law students at Thompson Rivers University had an unintended result — one of those first-year potential lawyers learned more about the history of residential schools.

She called her father to talk about it and, during the conversation, he also learned more about that part of Canadian history that continues to resonate through generations.

It was a shining moment for TRU law instructor Charis Kamphuis, who helped organize the visit by the Tk’emlups Indian Band councillor to talk with about 100 students and prepare them for their visit on Friday to the TIB reserve to hear more about the residential-school experience.

Kamphuis said the goal is to connect the students with the work and implement one of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) — teaching indigenous history in law schools.

During the day-long trip, students heard from Beverly Sellars and Garry Gottfriedson about their experiences in residential schools and from Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour about how the abuse and appropriation of aboriginal culture continues to affect other generations, like his.

They broke into small groups to tour the school’s dorm and chapel, along with the Secwepemc Heritage Museum.

A lunch was followed by a speech by provincial court judge Len Marchand, who represented many people in the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement.

Kamphuis said one of the biggest challenges she and fellow teachers face when addressing the reason for the TRC and the changes it has recommended is to make it clear they are personally implicated in reconciliation and that it’s not somebody else’s problem.

“That doesn’t mean they’re guilty or that it’s their fact,” Kamphuis said. “It means they are part of the social and legal legacy that comes from all of this.”

The other major issue, Kamphuis said, is being able to put into context the residential-school part of Canadian history and connect it to the law.

Students will take part in a debriefing session with Kamphuis and her colleagues, Janna Promislow and Nichole Schabus, that will focus on making those connections, in understanding aboriginal legal rights and titles and how the law can be used as a tool to redress historical injustice.