Consenheim: The difference between a bang and a whisper

Last week, the Dow Jones industrial average hit its all-time high of 18,900.

That is up from the bottom experienced in the financial crisis in 2009 of approximately 8,000.

That is an overall increase of just about 135 per cent in seven-and-a-half years.

One of the people I read on a regular basis is Jeremy Grantham from GMO in Boston.

It’s difficult to find someone in the investment world, in today’s age of robo-advisors and media talking heads, who actually knows what he’s saying and has his level of experience and investment wisdom.

So, when he writes something, I usually read it at least a few times.

Grantham’s last newsletter highlights three possible outcomes for our current stock market:

• An intense two-year burst in the market;

• A seven-year decline in stock prices;

• 20 year drawn out whimper.

It is when things look and feel good that you must be diligent and disciplined.

Now is not the time to leverage your house to buy the latest great index fund.

Now is the time to be cautious and intelligent with your capital.

According to Grantham’s newsletter, we are not in a bubble.

Stocks are actually on the high end of fairly priced, given the current interest rates.

You should also be reminded we are at the tail end of a 35-year downward move in interest rates and they really only have one way to go — up.

So, if everything is rose-coloured, why do all of his outcomes look negative?

Well, for the most part, it is history that tells us what will happen.

History will always show up to the party and repeat itself; it just might not be wearing the same outfit.

People are willing to pay the price for stocks today because there are so few alternatives, given interest rates.

If interest rates start to move up, those stock prices will be challenged as stocks are trading at high levels versus history.

We have also experienced one of the greatest increases in company profits over the past market run. This may be very difficult to repeat.

The outcome Grantham sees in his future is the 20-year drawn-out whimper.

He sees, as do I, interest rates going up gradually over the next few years and stocks basically going sideways.

Sideways returns won’t fuel a retirement plan looking for a six per cent annual rate of return.

What he is saying in simple terms is that stocks would be considered expensive if we didn’t have such low rates and, as those rates rise and profits normalize, stocks aren’t going to have any fuel to increase on.

This will impact prices and the dividends these stock pay.

He thinks it will take around 20 years for this to work itself back to historic norms.

Les Consenheim is a senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth Management-The Consenheim Group. He can be reached by phone at 250-372-8117 or by email at les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com. This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.