Consenheim: Maybe there’s something to active investing

Back in September, I wrote about passive versus active investing. For those who missed it, the discussion revolved around two styles of portfolio management. Active is the age-old practice of looking for good companies selling below their value and buying them. Passive is based on the theory most active managers can’t beat the index, so you are better served to buy the index. Being raised and educated around active management, I must admit my bias to that mindset.

A few weeks ago, I was on one of my due diligence trips to Toronto and had the pleasure of meeting with one of our investment partners who, by chance (not really), are active managers. We had a great meeting and I thought I would pass on a few interesting points.

1. A study was done comparing asset classes and how they performed over the 20-year period ending in 2015. What was found was remarkable. Over that 20-year period, inflation ran at 2.2 per cent, oil went up 3.2 per cent, homes increased by 4.9 per cent, gold 5.2 per cent, bonds 5.3 per cent and the S&P 500 Index had an annual rate of return of 8.2 per cent. What was remarkable is over that same time, the average investor gained 2.1 per cent per annum, the worst-performing asset class.

2. Safety and growth names versus our investment partners’ active management choices. Our discussions highlighted what was considered a safety name in Kellogg. They trade at a 23 times price to free cash flow (P/FCF) and have an expected revenue growth rate of -1 per cent. In their words, you are paying 23 times to lose one per cent of your capital every year. Their average P/FCF is 15 with expected growth of six per cent.

3. Patience. The most interesting slide they presented was a list of 54 companies their global fund owned that had gone down in value after they bought them. The drop in share price of these companies ranged from 66 per cent to 11 per cent. They have sold every position with gains ranging from 10 per cent to 367 per cent. One interesting point is one that went down 66 per cent was the one they eventually sold for a 367 per cent gain.

Patience is a virtue. During our conversation, one of the managers said he wished everyone would buy index funds.

When asked why, he advised index funds create great mispricing in the market and substantial opportunities for active managers. Most people have a superficial understanding of index funds, which is what creates opportunity. The S&P 500 Index tracks the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. This index is cap-weighted, which means the bigger a company gets, the more of the index gets allocated to it. Just think about Nortel and Valeant in the Canadian index. Bigger does not mean better.

As a final note, the S&P 500 Index (in Canadian-dollar terms) has a five-year rate of return of 13.73 per cent. The MSCI World Index has a five-year return of 16.93 per cent and our investment partners global fund, which is currently approximately 70 per cent U.S., has a five year return of 20.65 per cent per annum. Maybe there could be some merit to active investing.

Les Consenheim is a senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth

Management-The Consenheim Group. He can be reached by phone at 250-372-8117 or by email at les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com.

This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.