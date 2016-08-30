Consenheim: Should we invest actively or passively?

Could you imagine going into a grocery store and buying one of everything on the shelves?

All good stuff and I am sure you would enjoy the adventure and discover all sorts new and wonderful foods. It could be a little tough getting it all into our cupboards.

As we are experiencing the early stages of automated banking and robo advisors, the topic of indexing continually comes back to the forefront in the investment world.

For those of you who have not been exposed to index funds, they are funds or pools designed to mimic a stock market index.

Want to invest in the Toronto Stock Exchange? You can buy the index fund that buys all 300 stocks.

There are all sorts of derivations, but we will leave it at this for now.

The index fund was pretty much fathered by John Bogle and his firm Vanguard 40 years ago.

Many indexers believe active investors can’t meet/beat the performance of the index, so why try?

Just buy the index and sit back.

Being raised and educated in the active investment world, this has always seemed a little foreign to me.

It always made sense to go out, research and invest in companies that had more value than their trading price.

I was having a chat with a colleague about this recently when we came upon a simple theory around this.

If everyone is investing passively (index funds), then we would invest actively.

If everyone is investing actively, then buy the index.

The argument goes that if everyone is buying the index, there should be substantial opportunities for the active manager because the index does not discriminate.

Everything goes up or down with the market regardless of how well the underlying companies are doing.

If everyone is actively managing, then the market should be at fair value and the index would be cheaper.

In reality, it is more of a spectrum because there are both active and passive managers out there and the market is never 100 per cent either way.

Indexing is definitely becoming more popular.

Vanguard manages approximately US$3.5 trillion and grows by more than US$1 billion a day and it is not even the largest (Blackrock is).

Some of the index funds are getting so large they create another interesting situation.

It is estimated Vanguard owns around five per cent of every US public company.

If the trends continue, how long will it be until they begin to influence and/or direct the companies they own?

In the world of portfolio management, I still lean toward active investing.

Indexing has its place but for now, as one of my portfolio manager buddies put it, “Would you buy every business on Victoria Street?”

No.

Many of us would have differing opinions as to which businesses are doing well and which are not.

Room for another discussion would be our biases to those businesses.

Just because we love a store does not mean it does well.

We will use index funds from time to time but simply from a risk-management perspective.

A smaller (around five per cent) exposure has shown to reduce the overall volatility of a client’s portfolio.

As with anything, it is all about balance.

Les Consenheim is a senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth Management-The Consenheim Group. He can be reached by phone at 250-372-8117 or by email at

les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com.

This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.