Consenheim: System less taxing with planning

As my wife Ester and I, as well as some extended family, hit Day 18 on our trip through Italy and Greece, I have to say I am looking forward to getting home and sleeping in my bed, maybe exercising and possibly having a day without a glass of wine (maybe not).

As wealth advisors, we are always looking at all levels of client planning and that involves tax planning. As I think about the PIIGS (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain) that came to the front in the last market crash (2008 to 2009) and consider some of my experiences over the past few weeks, I see how an effective tax system should work. They were the countries in the worst financial state in the developed economy after the crash.

As we rolled through Italy and Greece, I would guess more than 50 per cent of any transactions I had were requested in cash and I started looking at what might be considered broken systems.

I think we can all agree none of us like paying tax. I would argue we all do as much in our power (legally) to minimize our tax bill.

That being said, I think we all appreciate roads, schools, hospitals, police and fire departments, etc. our tax dollars pay for. It is with this in mind I say, “Tax me please.”

I also see how lucky we are to be Canadians and how our system works to create a pretty effective government and stable place to live. In both Italy and Greece, there is very high unemployment and people are concerned about their financial security. There are many variables at play in this but the tax system was the one that jumped out at me.

The underground, sometimes called black market, where people trade in cash or barter (trading goods and services for other goods and services), seems like an effective option for the individual concerned because the avoidance of tax leaves this person with more dollars to support their needs.

The unfortunate side effect is this erodes the ability of governments in paying for services we, as Canadian expect, not to mention their national debts. There has been great improvement in some countries (Spain) but there are definitely challenges.

Imagine being a government official looking to get elected when everyone is looking for work and has a substantial disdain for the tax system. Get elected on the promise of jobs and then tax and get voted out.

As we came from the airport in Athens, our cab driver went on a bit of a rant about property tax and how they should not have to pay it. There is no easy solution, but it comes with balance.

In Canada, I know we feel like we pay too much tax. I know there are times when I look at my tax bill and wonder. That being said, as I mentioned earlier, we do have ways of planning to minimize this tax.

Most of us have been introduced to the basic strategies like RRSPs and TFSAs and many of us are familiar with our ability to be self-employed and create corporations that allow for substantial planning opportunities but more planning ideas are available when you dig deep. I know, as we work through in-depth financial plans with clients, we always discover new ideas.

