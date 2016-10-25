Consenheim: Take statistics with a grain of salt

I recently read an article telling me the U.S. jobless rate had fallen to a 43-year low. That is to say the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is as low now as it was around 1973.

After the economy was battered and bruised through the housing market crash of 2007 through 2009 that sounds very impressive. U.S. policy makers must be doing a great job.

This comes hand in hand with the stated rate of U.S. unemployment of five per cent.

This tells us five per cent of Americans 16 years or older cannot find work and, if true, is a strong number and leading indicator for the economy and the equity markets.

So why do you sense a slight tone of scepticism in my words?

Well, I have always tried to sit on the fence as it were when it comes to judging data and making assumptions on that data.

Everything with a grain of salt and always both sides of the story.

I regularly check John Williams’ web page Shadow Government Statistics when unemployment stats are touted in the media or by policy makers.

He has a long history and a strong reputation as a guy who cuts through the noise when it comes to public stats. Go to his web page to see his posted U.S. unemployment rate is around 23 per cent.

That is quite the difference from the two sides of the fence.

So, how do we get to five per cent?

Ah, the joy of statistics and numbers in general, for that matter.

As wealth managers, we have always had the pleasure of trying to filter through the numbers that seem to be able to say whatever people want.

Want to make a mutual fund look good over a five-year period?

Highlight the five years during which it had one really good year and post a five-year average.

One year of 35 per cent (maybe due to a lucky anomaly) and four years of zero

still gives you a seven per cent simple average.

Miss the one good year and get no return.

Your fund had a really bad year four years ago?

Then simply advertise its three-year average. The ways marketers can make stuff look good reminds me of pharmaceutical commercials.

We see someone enjoying a great life because they have an ailment that is possibly cured, while a sweet voice in the background highlights all the side effects and possible death.

The biggest manipulation in the unemployment rate is “discouraged workers.”

Anyone who has given up on finding employment for more than four weeks is removed from the data.

If you have one-million people who just gave up looking for work and retired early, on lower-than-hoped income, moved back in with mom and dad or decided to cut back on life and only have one spouse work they are not counted as unemployed.

This is just one way among many the data can be “interpreted” (sounds nicer than manipulated) to get the numbers policy makers want to see.

When it comes to unemployment, I like the foggy parameters.

What if you now work full time, but make $20 an hour versus your old wage of $30?

What if you work 30 hours a week versus 40?

What if you only work 25 hours and don’t receive benefits or retirement benefits?

There are so many ways to play with those numbers.

Now that I have everyone suspicious of the numbers, as you should be, what could be the current motives?

Well, there is the U.S. election for starters. Democrats want to get re-elected and low unemployment sounds good.

I will not go into this election as that clown show would take far too much ink to discuss.

Where I think this number may be pointing is interest rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to raise rates. Low unemployment hints at

inflation and rising interest rates stems inflation.

The real reason they need to raise rates is, if and when the bubble bursts again, they need to have some dry powder.

They need to be able to cuts rates to stimulate the economy — and it is tough to cut rates from almost zero.

All of this means when you build out your plans for personal or business reasons, you really need to look a little deeper into the statistics and your assumptions.

Les Consenheim is a senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth Management-The Consenheim Group. He can be reached by phone at 250-372-8117 or by email at les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com. This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.