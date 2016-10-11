Consenheim: Where should you be when market deflates?

Do you ever wonder where you should be if — more likely, when — the market goes pop?

Some feel you should run to cash and some, with a greyer outlook of mankind, look to gold .

Those with an “end of days” scenario may look to corn seed, water and a gun safe.

There are a great many details of these outlooks we don’t need to go into for both time and philosophical reasons in as much as to say for those of the more dire outlook, you should read the book Abundance: The Future Is Better Than You Think by Peter Diamandis and Steven Kolter.

I always giggle a bit when asked about physical gold when speaking to clients.

I say, “If you feel the need be sure, get coins in small denominations as it is very difficult to cut up a gold bar.”

You wouldn’t want to give up a gold bar (currently valued at approximately US $506,400) for a tank of gas or a loaf of bread.

Cash is king and always has been when you need to buy something; otherwise, it is a guaranteed way to lose value.

After taxes (on all the non-existent rate of return) and inflation, your returns are negative.

So, where do you go when you are concerned about the stock markets?

The first thing is not “where,” but more “what.”

By that I mean more “what do you own?”

One of our principles is to know what you own.

Invested in an Evolving Momentum Opportunity Alternative Strategy Fund?

What the heck is that?

Know what it is your investment — fund, company or instrument — does.

Right now, we like medium-sized real-estate investment trusts, or REIT’s, mortgage investments, value stocks and diversified fixed income pools.

Many of the well-known REIT’s (including CAR.UN, REF.UN, REI.UN) are very large and do have a reasonable yield, in the 3.5 to five per cent per annum range, but have primarily been driven up in price by yield compression and flight to a known commodity.

This makes them vulnerable to interest-rate increases and market volatility.

The smaller REIT’s that we like (HLP.UN, NWH.UN, PRV.UN, TGF.UN) have yields in the six to nine per cent per annum and, more importantly, we really know what it is that they own and how they operate.

For the most part, these groups have not been driven up and are trading at a fair price.

When it comes to mortgages, there are not as many options as you really need to know what you are doing in this space.

That being said, owning a REIT means you are the equity in the deal and, therefore, are the at-risk capital.

With mortgages, you are the lender or debt holder.

All of the equity has to disappear for your capital to be at risk.

I am pretty sure we all know what value stocks are, but just in case, here is a very short refresher.

Find a great company run by good, intelligent and ethical people that is trading at a discount to its expected value and buy it.

When it exceeds that value, sell it.

Global fixed income, or “unconstrained” bond funds as trendy people sometimes call them, are simply pools of capital roaming around the globe looking for fixed-income ideas that have a logical and risk-averse yield.

If you do indeed go to cash because of market worries, please let me know when you are ready to back in as I have never been able to figure that out.

Les Consenheim is a Senior Wealth Advisor with Scotia Wealth Management –The Consenheim Group and can be reached by phone at 250-372-8117 and by email at

les.consenheim@scotiamcleod.com. This article is for general information purposes only. The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of ScotiaMcLeod. Individuals should seek professional advice prior to acting on any information referred to herein.