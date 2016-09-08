Consider a workshop as World Suicide Prevention Day approaches

Saturday, Sept. 10, is World Suicide Prevention Day — and the B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and crisis centres across the province are calling on British Columbians to sign up for a suicide-prevention workshop.

According to the CMHA, approximately 4,000 Canadians die by suicide every year. For every one of those deaths, it is estimated that there are as many as 20 attempts.

The Canadian Medical Association Journal reports suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Canadians aged 15 to 34, after motor-vehicle accidents.

The CMHA said Canada is one of the few developed nations without a national suicide-prevention strategy with significant funds, goals and a commitment to reduce the rates.

“In addition to creating a national suicide-prevention strategy, we need to have a national conversation that encourages all Canadians to come forward and take action to help people who are in extreme emotional pain,” said Bev Gutray, CEO of the B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The CMHA has information on suicide-prevention, including:

• Gatekeeper, which involves two-day and three-hour sessions focused on how to respond to someone contemplating suicide;

• Mental Health First Aid, which helps build skills to respond to people with mental-health issues;

• Family Navigation, which connects those 25 and younger with services;

• Bounce Back, a telephone-based program for people with anxiety or other mental-health issues who need to talk about tools to help them;

• Talk Today, a partnership with B.C. and Candian hockey leagues to teach their players how to respond to someone considering or just talking about suicide.

For more information on training, contact Shannon Hecker of the CMHA by email at shannon.hecker@cmha.bc.ca.

More information is available online at

shuswap-revelstoke.cmha.bc.ca.