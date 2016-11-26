Construction begins on Sun Peaks health centre

Construction has started on what will become a health centre at Sun Peaks some time next year.

The foundation is being poured to get a jump on work before winter arrives.

The centre, which will include doctors’ examinations rooms, offices, a triage area and ski-patrol services, is expected to open by mid-summer or early fall.

A&T Project Developments has been awarded the contract to build the centre, which will include a geothermal heating and cooling system that will reduce its operating costs and greenhouse-gas emissions, Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine said.

The centre will serve residents in Sun Peaks, Rayleigh, Heffley Creek, Whitecroft and the Louis Creek Valley.

Anticipated construction cost is just over $2 million, including $838,000 from Sun Peaks Resort, $588,000 from the Sun Peaks municipality, $500,000 from the community’s health association and $117,000 in federal gas-tax funding from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.