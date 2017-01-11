Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline wins B.C.’s approval

The province gave its anticipated environmental approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain project Wednesday, a pipeline will provide jobs as well as long-term benefits, its proponents said.

The approval comes with an additional 37 conditions that must be met by the American corporation planning to twin its existing line between Edmonton and Burnaby.

The line travels directly through Kamloops. Its twinning will reroute through a section of Lac Du Bois park. One of the 37 additional conditions will involve preparation of “offset plans” for parks and protected areas.

City hotelier Steve Earl, past president of Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, said it promises to fill 500 hotel rooms for five to six months when construction comes to this part of the Southern Interior.

“It’s good for the economy in Kamloops. . . . It’s good for the industry, restaurants, bars and the Blazers.

“That’s a lot of people who will be working in town.”

Premier Christy Clark told reporters Wednesday British Columbia’s five conditions for approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline have been met.

Clark said one of the final conditions that was met will see Kinder Morgan Canada provide $1 billion to the province over the next 20 years to fund environmental protection projects.

The federal government gave its approval for Kinder Morgan’s $6.8-billion expansion of the pipeline late last year after the National Energy Board recommended it go ahead if 157 conditions are met.

Mayor and BC Liberal nominee in Kamloops-North Thompson Peter Milobar said he’s pleased to see the project take another step forward.

“Certainly it’ll have a big short-term impact as well as a long-lasting impact to the community,” he said.

The city has signed a deal with Kinder Morgan for $700,000 for community development projects if the pipeline is built, and is also in line to get more than $1 million in additional tax revenue.

“Any time you have money that wasn’t previously around it gives you a little more flexibility,” Milobar said.

According to Milobar, adding the tax revenue could help council deal with complaints from Domtar and other heavy industries that their tax load is unfair compared to those in other municipalities.

Speaking in Kamloops in November, Kinder Morgan Canada president Ian Anderson predicted construction could start as early as November next year. Earl said crews will be expected to work around peak tourism season dates, including the May long weekend.

Coun. Donovan Cavers, who has spoken out against the pipeline expansion as a private citizen and also in his role as a BC Green Party candidate, said he does not believe the pipeline is the victory for community safety it is sometime billed.

“I was at a [Thompson Nicola Regional District] meeting and Ian Anderson was presenting and I asked him point blank, ‘if this new pipeline is built will capacity come off of rail?’” Caver said.

“He said ‘no.’ So basically, the argument that it’s safer, maybe that’s true. But is it actually going to make our communities safer with fewer oil rail cars going through? No.”

Cavers said he sees any job gains for Kamloops as short lived, and argued Canada should try to refine oil products at home rather than shipping bitumen to the coast for refining overseas.

— with files from Andrea Klassen and The Canadian Press