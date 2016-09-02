Kobe Pavlovich (left) stops by seven-year-old Addison Greenwood’s iced tea stand for a cool refreshment on one of Kamloops’ few remaining hot days. The seven-year-old got the idea during a visit to her grandparents’ place. Her mom said plans for a mother-daughter facial were interrupted after finding no cucumbers in grandma’s refrigerator. Then thoughts turned to tea bags — which turned on a lightbulb for the entrepreneurial youngster to set up a lemonade stand to earn money to buy cucumbers. Dave Eagles/KTW