Cope to step down as KYSA president

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association will have a new president at the helm following its Dec. 19 annual general meeting.

Graham Cope, who has served on the KYSA executive for 11 years — 10 successively, as president — will not be seeking re-election.

Cope was last re-elected in 2015 for a two-year term. He will serve out his final year in an advisory role to the association’s new president.

“I have worked with and alongside many soccer association presidents in my 35-year career in soccer administration. Graham has unquestionably been one of the best,” said KYSA executive director Keith Liddiard.

“A person I have the greatest respect for.”

Liddiard said Cope has developed the KYSA into one of the leading districts in the province.

In 2013, Cope received the City of Kamloops’ Distinguished Service Award for his work with the KYSA. In 2014, he was presented with BC Soccer’s President’s Award in recognition of his dedication, guidance and oversight of the KYSA.