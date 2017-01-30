More cops for Kamloops’ North and South shore cores

Kamloops RCMP will commit more officers to the city’s core areas this spring and summer, as law enforcement officials and non-profits prepare for another influx of transient people once warmer weather returns.

RCMP Sgt. Bob Fogherty said two constables will be reassigned from general duty to community policing, which will focus on the Tranquille Market and downtown.

“That’s really just to make sure we’re going to have an added, consistent presence to deal with the pressures we are expecting again this year,” he told the city’s co-ordinated enforcement task force yesterday.

John Ramsay, head of the city’s bylaw department, said 2016 saw a 44 per cent increase in the number of transient-related complaints to the city, with 486 complaints compared to 337 in 2015.

The city also saw an increase in complaints related to safety and health hazards in public spaces, which Ramsay said usually means discarded needles or condoms.

Those calls were nearly double, with 192 in 2016, compared to 106 the year previous.

He said bylaw services also plans to dedicate officers to the city’s core.

City non-profits, meanwhile, say they are hoping to see funding for winter housing programs extended by up to six weeks, to ease the transition for users who could end up in permanent housing given more time.

“Last year, we were scrambling at the end of March when all these services came to an end at the same time,” said Canadian Mental Health Association director Christa Mullaly.