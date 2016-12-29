Corrections prepares for malicious drones

B.C.’s correctional service has developed procedures to respond to drones that may drop drugs or even weapons from above.

However, in 2015 and 2016, there have been no recorded reports of drones, also known as unassisted aerial vehicles (UAVs), operating for malicious purposes around provincial correctional facilities, according to records gleaned through a freedom of information request.

Provincial records do indicate two reports in the past two years of drones operating around jails or courthouses, but not for malicious purposes.

According to minutes from the Justice Institute of B.C.’s operations and security committee, staff at Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre in late 2015 “detected and intervened in an inadvertent drone fly over earlier this year.”

The records stated BC Corrections had no record of contraband entering a jail via drone drop.

Recent news reports from the United Kingdom show authorities have seized cellphones, drugs, weapons and a DVD player that entered a Liverpool jail from above.

Dean Purdy, an official with B.C. Government and Service Employees Union, said the union “has talked about it, but it really hasn’t gone anywhere.

“It’s something we’ll be monitoring to be cognizant of down the road,” he said.

Standard operating procedure at Prince George Regional Correction Centre, according to records obtained through the information request, detail a code yellow response — locking up units, dispatching staff to the scene and reporting to RCMP.

The policy also recommends correctional officers in the control room should attempt to follow any drone with cameras.

The only other incident recorded in the past two years was at the Surrey Courthouse in October of this year.

An email report details a drone flying while large numbers from a Creep Catchers vigilante group were mulling around outside the courthouse, “presumably filming, but we couldn’t confirm,” the email record indicates.