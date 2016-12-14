Cost of sewer main upgrade could climb by as much as $800,000

While a tender awarded Tuesday is under budget, the City of Kamloops could spend up to $800,000 extra to replace a deteriorating sewer main in Brocklehust, along Aviation Way and a stretch of Tranquille Road west of Crestline Street.

Capital projects manager Darren Crundwell said the project has proved more complex than other sewer pipe upgrades, due to nearby Kamloops Airport and the various regulatory agencies that oversee it, a Kinder Morgan pipeline right of way in the area, ground conditions and other factors since the work was first budgeted in 2014.

“It’s six metres deep in straight sand, dealing with a timeline issue. If we get anywhere near in the summer, that pipe is under groundwater,” Crundwell said.

The construction window is imposed by the provincial deputy inspector of dikes, which will only allow work in the area at specific times of year. Though the project should only take four months, the city’s construction timeline for the project ends in December 2017.

The city will also have to cover the costs of shuttling people to businesses located at the far end of Aviation Way during construction and redesign a section of the project to co-ordinate with operations at the airport.

Public works director Jen Fretz said the city has applied for grants from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, which could cover up to 83 per cent of the upgrade and the $10-million second phase of sewer pipe replacement along Tranquille Road.

At its Tuesday meeting, Kamloops council awarded a construction tender for the first phase of the project to Extreme Excavating Ltd. for $3.37 million, but did not increase the $4 million overall budget originally set for the project (which also covers contingency funds and other expenses).

Fretz said staff will come back to council with a request for the additional cash if the grant applications don’t come through and once the exact dollar increases required are clearer.

The pipe the city plans to replace serves slightly more than half of Kamloops residents.

Crundwell said the gravity main was put in place during the 1950s, before the PVC pipe that will replace it was commonly used. Over time, sewer gases have slowly broken down the concrete.

“If you didn’t have those gases, you could get hundreds of years out of a concrete pipe,” Crundwell said.