Councillors against Ajax should foot bill

Editor:

Here’s an alternate suggestion for the city.

How about asking councillors who have publicly announced they are against the Ajax Mine to fund this extra $200,000 needed.

You know, to further their preponderance and quest within their desire to get to the bottom of this.

After all, KGHM donated within an act of mutual co-operation and again good community spirit, $300,000 the first time around.

Anyone in our city willing to ask councilors publicly opposed to Ajax Mine to open up their pocket books and privately assist this very important review?

Les Evens

Kamloops